Moderna to deliver first UK COVID-19 vaccines in April, schedules on track

FILE PHOTO: Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in the U.S. in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - Moderna expects to deliver its first COVID-19 vaccines to Britain in April and is on track to meet its supply obligations, a spokesman for the company said after ministers warned the vaccine rollout would be slower than hoped.

“Moderna expect to begin deliveries to the UK in April, within the spring delivery window previously communicated. Moderna is on track to meet quarterly contractual commitments,” a spokesman for the U.S. biotech company said.