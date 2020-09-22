PM Johnson: Restrictions could be in place for six months

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a social distancing sign, as the city with its surroundings face restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manchester, Britain August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that restrictions imposed on businesses and people to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be in place for six months without major progress in areas such as vaccine and treatment development.

“We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing, but unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months,” he told parliament.