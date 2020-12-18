News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Tennis - US Open - Mens Final - New York, U.S. - September 10, 2017 - Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor’s surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday.

“He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible,” the statement said.

Murdoch received a call from the local surgery to say he was eligible. He has been isolating in Britain since the summer with his wife Jerry Hall Murdoch.