UK toughened rules due to 'sheer pace' of new COVID variant, Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference announcing tightening of COVID-19 tiers, at Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on parts of England because of the “sheer pace” of the spread of a new variant of the virus.

He also urged people to stay at home on New Year’s Eve to contain the outbreak.

“We must face the reality that the sheer pace of the spread of this new variant requires us now to take even tougher action in some areas,” Johnson told a news conference.

“I must ask you to follow the rules where you live tomorrow night and see in the New Year safely at home.”