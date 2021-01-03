(Reuters) - Britain's NHS has not committed to delivering two million COVID-19 jabs a week, the Telegraph reported bit.ly/390Iipw, citing sources.
The health service said the supply of vaccines remained the “main barrier” to delivering tens of millions of doses despite manufacturers insisting that doses were being delivered to the timetable agreed with the government, the report added.
