Northern Ireland ministers hold meeting over call for Great Britain travel ban - Sky

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland ministers held an emergency meeting after a row over whether a Great Britain travel ban should be introduced, Sky News reported late on Monday.
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has recommended issuing guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, the report added bit.ly/38pVzb1.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.