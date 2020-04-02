Output at Nissan's UK car plant suspended throughout April over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Nissan signs are seen outside a Nissan auto dealer in Broomfield, Colorado October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

LONDON (Reuters) - Production at Nissan’s (7201.T) British factory, the country’s biggest car plant, is suspended throughout April, continuing a shutdown in place since mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak continues across Europe.

“During this period the majority of plant employees will be furloughed,” the company said, referring to a government scheme covering 80% of wage costs for staff placed on temporary leave, up to 2,500 pounds ($3,100) a month per employee.

Nissan’s sites in Spain are also suspended until further notice, the Japanese carmaker said.

“Our goal is to navigate through this crisis while maintaining activities critical for business continuity and to make sure we are prepared for the time when business resumes in Europe.”