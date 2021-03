A few skipped vaccine appointments after European suspensions - England's chief medic

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic media briefing at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain February 22, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A few people did not turn up for vaccination appointments after the AstraZeneca shot was suspended in some European countries following reports of blood clots, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday.

“There are anecdotal reports which I’m sure will be accurate that in some places a few people have not turned up immediately after they heard the news,” he told a Downing Street briefing.

“But the numbers were very small who did that actually; almost record numbers have been going through in terms of numbers of people taking up the vaccine.”