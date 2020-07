FILE PHOTO: People eat chips whilst walking along the promenade at the British holiday resort of Scarborough, England July 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) - British people should eat less to lose weight as being obese increases the risk of dying from the novel coronavirus, junior health minister Helen Whately said on Monday.

Whately said that those with a body mass index of over 40 had double the risk of dying from COVID-19.