UK PM Johnson to meet Labour leader, parties to build coronavirus consensus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside 10 Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with meet the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, this week and other party leaders next week, his spokesman said on Monday, part of efforts to build consensus over plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown.

“The PM will be continuing cross-party engagement that has been taking place throughout the last several weeks,” the spokesman told reporters.

“He plans to speak with the leader of the opposition this week and the leaders of all the Westminster parties next week hopefully alongside the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser.”