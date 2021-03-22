Oxford says AstraZeneca trials in U.S., Chile, Peru shows COVID vaccine safe

FILE PHOTO: Packages and a vial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are presented for a pictures at a vaccination centre, temporarily set up in a hall of the fair, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Cologne, Germany, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

LONDON (Reuters) - Phase three trials involving more than 32,000 volunteers across all age groups, conducted in the U.S., Chile and Peru have shown that COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and highly effective, the University of Oxford said on Monday.

“These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials,” Andrew Pollard, who runs the Oxford Vaccine Group, said.