FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a service to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain September 20, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will make a statement in the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Monday, after the British leader spent much of the last three days discussing possible next steps in the coronavirus crisis.