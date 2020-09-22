Parliament will debate coronavirus measures, says UK PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a parliament session, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain May 13, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.

Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: “Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures.”