World News
March 16, 2020 / 6:04 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

UK PM Johnson describes coronavirus measures as most far-reaching in peacetime

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the government has announced the most far-reaching measures the population has experienced in peacetime to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, he announced people will need to stop non-essential social contact and avoid clubs, pubs, theaters and all unnecessary travel as the outbreak accelerates.

“Clearly what we are announcing today is a very substantial change in the way that we want people to live their lives and I can’t remember anything like it in my life time, I don’t think there has really been anything like it in peacetime,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“We have to accept it is a very considerable psychological, behavioral change that we are asking the public, the nation to do.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Andrew MacAskill; editing by Kate Holton

