UK will put people first in virus fight, Johnson promises

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 18, 2020. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Unlike during the financial crisis, Britain will put its people first in the fight against the coronavirus and more measures will be announced by the government on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“This time it is going to be different,” Johnson said at a news conference.

“(Remember) what happened in 2008, everybody said we bailed out the banks and we didn’t look after the people who really suffered - this time we are going to make sure that we look after the people who really suffer from the economic consequences.”

He said finance minister Rishi Sunak would announce more measures to protect businesses and employees on Friday.