UK medicine regulator will make Pfizer vaccine decision in "shortest time possible"

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain medicines regulator said on Monday it would aim to make a decision on Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate “in the shortest time possible” after receiving additional data about the shot.

“It is our job now to rigorously assess these data and the evidence submitted on the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness,” said June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

“As we have received this data through a rolling review, we have already started our analysis and will aim to make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review.”