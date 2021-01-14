Some professions may be part of UK's phase-two vaccination plan, says PM spokesman

A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - Those included in the second phase of Britain’s vaccination programme might include those at risk of higher exposure to COVID-19, such as people working in specific professions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“The JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization) are now looking at what phase two should look like in terms of who should be next after that phase has concluded,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Phase two may include targeted vaccinations for those who are at risk of higher exposure. The JCVI are specifically looking at professions that may be at risk of higher exposure.”