UK's Prince Philip breaks retirement silence to thank those fighting COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip enters a car as he leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, made a rare statement on Monday to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19,” he said.

“On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected.”

Philip, who is staying with the queen at her Windsor Castle home during the outbreak, retired from public life in May 2017 and has been rarely seen in public since then.