World News
March 5, 2020 / 6:00 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

S&P Global Platts tells London employees to work from home due to coronavirus: spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts told employees at its Canary Wharf office in London to work from home until further notice after a visitor was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the company said.

“Platts has a robust business continuity plan to ensure there are no disruptions to our MOC (market-on-close) price assessment process and the essential commodity market intelligence our customers rely on across news and analytics,” a company statement said.

Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
