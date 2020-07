Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament, in London, Britain July 15, 2020, in this screen grab taken from a video. Parliament TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be an inquiry into the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the future but now was not the time as the battle to combat it was ongoing.

“We will seek to learn the lessons of this pandemic in the future and certainly we will have an independent inquiry into what happened,” he said on Wednesday.