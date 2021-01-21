Follow lockdown rules or face punishment, says UK interior minister

Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Priti Patel warned those who break COVID-19 lockdown rules that they faced punishment by police, announcing a new 800 pound ($1,097.36) fine for those who attend house parties.

“My message is clear: If you don’t follow these rules, then the police will enforce them,” Patel told a news conference. “Police officers are now moving more quickly to hand out fines when they encounter breaches.”