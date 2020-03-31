Some UK police might have gone too far on coronavirus: minister

Police walk through Clapham common as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The British police have done a good job in the coronavirus crisis though there may be some individual instances of some officers going a little too far in enforcing a lockdown, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.

“The police are doing a difficult job and they are doing it well,” Shapps told Sky.

“I am sure there are individual examples where perhaps you look at it and think that is perhaps a bit further than they should have gone but in general terms I think the case is that if people help everybody out, including the police, by staying home and the rest of it, then there will be no problems.”