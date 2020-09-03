World News
September 3, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain could make Portugal quarantine decision on Friday, minister says

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could make a decision on Friday on whether to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Portugal after cases of COVID-19 began to rise in the popular holiday destination, the UK’s health minister, Matt Hancock, said on Thursday.

Britain allowed holiday-makers to travel to Portugal without any restrictions less than two weeks ago but a rise in the coronavirus there has prompted speculation it will be put back on a list of countries that require quarantine measures.

“We follow the data and we make these announcements in an organised way on a Friday lunchtime,” Hancock told Sky News.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William Schomberg

