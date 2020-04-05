British postman delivers fancy dress joy to isolating residents

Glen Walton, a postman, wears a wrestling outfit at work and raises money for charity, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Mansfield Woodhouse, Britain March 31, 2020. Glen Walton/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British postman Glen Walton has delivered letters and parcels dressed as a robber, a wrestler, a princess and Pokemon character Pikachu to cheer up residents stuck in their houses while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was fed up with all the doom and gloom and nobody smiling anymore,” Walton told Reuters.

“So I wanted to change that by wearing fancy dress at work. People and kids in houses have been waiting for me, clapping cheering and making posters.”

Walton, who delivers post in Mansfield Woodhouse in Nottinghamshire, central England, is raising funds for the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal by wearing the costumes.