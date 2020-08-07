UK extends household meeting ban to the town of Preston

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government on Friday ordered a ban on gatherings of households in the northern English town of Preston in its latest localised clampdown to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“At the request of the local authority, Preston will be now be added to the list of areas included in the ban on households gathering in each other’s homes and gardens, effective from midnight tonight,” the health ministry said.

“Guidance will make clear that people should not be gathering with other households anywhere indoors.”

Rules limiting gatherings in parts of England’s north west, West Yorkshire and Leicester would remain in place, the ministry said.