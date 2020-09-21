COVID rules for pubs to change soon, UK minister says

FILE PHOTO: A customer holds a beer at The Holland Tringham Wetherspoons pub after it reopened following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Changes will be brought in to COVID-related rules affecting pubs, Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

Asked whether pubs would open at the weekend, Hancock said: “We’ll be absolutely clear about changes that we need to make in the very, very near future.

“We’ve been working on this all weekend. We haven’t taken the final decision about what we need to do in response to the surge (in new cases) that we’ve seen.”