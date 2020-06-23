Don't let the pub reopenings go to your head, warns UK PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to go out and enjoy their new-found freedom to drink in pubs, but said people still need to act responsibly.

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament whether people should do their “patriotic best for Britain” by going to drink in English pubs when they reopen on July 4, Johnson said:

“Yes ... I do encourage people to take advantage of the freedoms that they are rightly reacquiring, but I must stress that people should act in a responsible way.”