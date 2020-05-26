World News
May 26, 2020 / 7:20 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

Forget propping up the bar in the pub for a bit, UK's Gove says

FILE PHOTO: Michael Gove arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Opening up pubs, restaurants and bars after the coronavirus lockdown is difficult and so there will be no standing at the bar in pubs for a long time, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be more difficult with pubs, restaurants and bars in full,” Gove told LBC Radio. “What I hope we may be able to see is people being able to have outdoor hospitality, so that you can enjoy a drink in the garden of a pub or eat outdoors in a cafe.”

“I think it’s going to be very very difficult for us to return to any of us standing at the bar or any of us mingling in a cafe indoors in a way that we have in the past,” he said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

