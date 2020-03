FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks out from an ambulance during a visit to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Britain August 5, 2019. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should avoid pubs, clubs and theaters to help slow the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We need people to start working from home where they possibly can,” he told a news conference. “And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social venues.”