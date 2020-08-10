World News
Britain will act quickly on quarantine if needed: PM Johnson's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minster Boris Johnson applies hand sanitiser during a visit to North Yorkshire Police to meet with recently graduated police officers in Northallerton, Britain July 30, 2020. Charlotte Graham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will act quickly to reimpose quarantine conditions on arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

“We can and we will act quickly if we judge that there is a risk to public health,” the spokesman said.

He added that Britain was working toward resuming daily publication of data on the country’s COVID-19 death toll, and that a review of the methodology behind existing data was due to be concluded later this week.

