Scrap the quarantine, British lawmaker for Gatwick says

FILE PHOTO: A man walks into a deserted Gatwick airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Gatwick, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker who represents the area that includes Gatwick Airport said he hoped the quarantine plan for international travellers would be reviewed in the next few weeks and scrapped by July 1.

Britain is due to introduce a 14-day quarantine for arrivals in a bid to prevent a second surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

“In practical terms, making sure this quarantine is reviewed in the next few weeks with a view to hopefully being dropped by the first of July is probably the most practical way forward,” Henry Smith told BBC TV, when asked how he would try to challenge the plan.