World News
July 30, 2020 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Secretary of State of Health Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could impose quarantine measures on people arriving from certain countries within days, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, without specifying which countries.

Asked in a BBC radio interview whether it was possible that in the next few days there could be a change in the list of countries to which quarantine measures apply, Hancock replied: “Yes ... We just have to be realistic about the fact that these things change, because the pandemic changes in other countries.”

Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below