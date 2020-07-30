UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could impose quarantine measures on people arriving from certain countries within days, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday, without specifying which countries.
Asked in a BBC radio interview whether it was possible that in the next few days there could be a change in the list of countries to which quarantine measures apply, Hancock replied: “Yes ... We just have to be realistic about the fact that these things change, because the pandemic changes in other countries.”
Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge