World News
June 23, 2020 / 12:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK quarantine policy will be led by public health: PM Johnson

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that any changes to the country’s quarantine policy would be based on public health guidance and not a desire to open up the economy.

“We will have a policy on air bridges that is based on public health,” he told lawmakers in parliament as he announced an easing of some lockdown measures in England on Tuesday.

Britain has a 14-day quarantine policy in place for arrivals into the country from abroad, but the government has said it is looking at “air bridges” which would allow restriction-free travel between countries with low infection rates.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

