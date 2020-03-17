UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5 in London, February 25, 2020. Victoria Jones/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has canceled her annual garden parties and will head to Windsor Castle west of London earlier than usual where she will stay for longer than planned because of the coronavirus outbreak, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other members of the royal family, in the coming months will be canceled or postponed,” the palace said.