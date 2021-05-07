England R rate 0.8-1.0, epidemic might be shrinking less slowly

FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen on a London bus, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The estimated reproduction “R” rate in England has dipped to between 0.8 and 1, Britain’s health ministry said on Friday, but the epidemic might be shrinking a little less quickly than before.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week, the estimated R number was between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -3% to 0%, up slightly from last week’s range of -4% to -1%, suggesting the epidemic might be shrinking less quickly.