UK coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 0.8-1

LONDON (Reuters) - The reproduction number of the coronavirus among people in the United Kingdom has risen to 0.8-1, Britain’s health ministry said on Friday.

Last week, the R rate stood at 0.8-0.9, itself up from 0.7-0.9 the previous week.

“We are starting to see early indications that these values may be increasing,” the health ministry said.

“This is not yet fully reflected in these estimates because the data used to calculate R and growth rate reflect the situation from a few weeks ago. It is also important to recognise that these are estimates, and there is a high degree of uncertainty with them.”