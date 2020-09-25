UK COVID-19 R rate edges up to 1.2-1.5 as infections rise

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses the road in the City of London financial district amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen to a range of 1.2-1.5 from last week’s figure of 1.1 to 1.4, the government said on Friday.

“An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people,” the government said, adding that the number of new infections was growing by 4% to 8% each day.