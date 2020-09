FILE PHOTO: Doctors treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on an Intensive Care ward at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Picture taken May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The reproduction “R” number of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom remains between 0.9 and 1.1, the government said on Friday, indicating that the rate of infection is most likely either broadly stable or slightly growing.

The latest growth rate for the whole of the country is between -1% and 2%, the government said, meaning the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by 1% and growing by 2% every day.