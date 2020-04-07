UK's Raab: I'm confident in arrangements PM has put in place while in hospital

London, United Kingdom. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab holds the Digital Covid-19 Press Conference with Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street.

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Boris Johnson had asked him to deputise for as long as necessary and he had confidence in the arrangements the prime minister had put in place.

Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19.

“I’ve got total confidence in the arrangements that the prime minister has put in place so that I can discharge responsibility for him, deputising for him while he’s out of action, and obviously we hope that will be for a very limited period of time,” Raab told a news conference.

Raab said decisions in government were made collectively by Johnson’s cabinet of top ministers, and they had “very clear directions, very clear instructions” from him and were focussed on implementing them.