UK government reaches compromise with rebels on COVID-19 regulations: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has reached a compromise with members of the ruling party over a disagreement on how much say parliament has on the imposition of regulations to restrict the spread of COVID-19, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

“Sounds like compromise IS done btw Govt and rebels with enough in it to avert bigger bust up,” Kuenssberg tweeted ahead of a debate in parliament. She said Health Secretary Matt Hancock would set out the terms of the compromise in that debate.