UK may ease restrictions at different speeds: PM spokesman

A woman wearing a mask walks on Millennium Bridge in front of St Paul's Cathedral, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom might ease the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus at different speeds in particular regions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday.

“It could lead to some of the measures being eased at different rates in different parts of the country and at the same time it could lead to some measures being re-imposed in some parts of the country but not in others,” the spokesman said.

“I’m not aware of any plans at the moment to do that in regards to schools,” he added.