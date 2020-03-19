UK watchdog tells insurers to be flexible over claims during epidemic

FILE PHOTO: Newspaper headline on display at Oxford Circus in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Changes in how consumers go about their daily lives because of the coronavirus pandemic must not make it harder to make insurance claims, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority told insurers on Thursday.

“We are likely to see customers’ behaviors change because of the pandemic,” the FCA said in a statement.

“For example, this could mean that customers may need to work from home or commute by car. We would not expect to see their ability to claim impacted by circumstances over which they have little control.”