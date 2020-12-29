PM Johnson approves placing more of the country in tier 4 virus restrictions - The Times

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover/

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved placing further swathes of the country into tier 4 restrictions as the government becomes increasingly alarmed by the speed at which a new variant of the virus was spreading, The Times reported.

Ministers were considering imposing the toughest measures on parts of the southwest and Cumbria, where the new variant also appears to be gaining ground even though cases remain relatively low, the report added.