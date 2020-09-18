UK to impose further COVID restrictions in large parts of England

A man wearing a protective face mask sits on a bench on Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would impose further restrictions to tackle the rise of COVID-19 across large parts of central and northern England, preventing multiple households from mixing and hospitality running late in the night.

In new measures due to come into force from Tuesday, people in the north west of England will be told to only use public transport for essential purposes. Hospitality late night operating hours will also be restricted.