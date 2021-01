British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees how a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared for a mobile vaccination centre at Barnet FC's ground at The Hive, which is being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre, in north London, Britain January 25, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at the potential to relax some COVID-19 measures before mid-February, a Sky News reporter said on Monday.

The reporter said Johnson had made the comments in a clip to pool reporters.