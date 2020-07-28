UK department store Selfridges to cut 450 jobs: CityAM reporter

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store Selfridges is to cut 450 jobs or 14% of its workforce, a CityAM reporter said on Twitter.

Selfridges, a luxury department store, has its flagshop store on London’s Oxford Street and the shop is often visited by tourists in Britain’s capital.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit retailers hard, as stores which were closed during the UK’s two month-long lockdown have not seen footfall recover to previous levels.