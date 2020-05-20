Business News
May 20, 2020 / 1:47 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Britain ready to support Rolls-Royce employees over job cuts

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers apply a Rolls Royce decal to the engine of a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet at the Bombardier booth at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government stands ready to help those affected by a plan at engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) to cut at least 9,000 jobs, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that although the plan to cut more than a sixth of Rolls-Royce’s workforce was distressing news for employees, the government would be ready to help them and would work with Rolls-Royce and other companies on supporting the sector.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
