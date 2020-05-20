UK will look at helping Rolls Royce employees and the sector: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will look at how it can help the employees of Rolls-Royce (RR.L) after the engine maker said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and what options the government has to support the sector, the justice minister said.

When asked about what the government would do to help Rolls Royce employees, British Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: “Clearly we will have to go to work with the employer to look at the options.

“All of us will be looking not just at Rolls Royce but at the whole sector and the implications of this for the supply chains as well, let’s not forget them, to make sure we are doing everything we can in terms of plans and action to support what is a very high skilled part of our economy,”