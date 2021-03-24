Ryanair expects 16 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries by summer, says CEO

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Ryanair said it expected to take delivery of 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft before the coming summer season, lower than the previous guidance of up to 24 it had given in February.

Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary told an online news conference on Wednesday that Ryanair expected to receive eight of the MAX aircraft in April, another eight in May and none in June.

He said the airline was planning to fly 80% of its normal schedule in July, August and September and had the ability to revise it upwards or downwards if needed.