FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said the British government had mismanaged its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak for many weeks and its policy on a 14-day quarantine for international travellers was idiotic.

“It is idiotic and it is unimplementable,” O’Leary told BBC radio. “This the same government that has... mismanaged the crisis for many weeks.”